Bomanbridge Secures Factual Content Deals

Bomanbridge Media has secured several content sales to various international broadcasters.

The U.S. version of crime series Secrets of the Interrogation Room has been sold to Canadian media group Bell Media. The series, co-produced with FilmRise and featuring Vivica A. Fox as host, takes a unique look at the battle of wits between police and suspects in some of the most disturbing murder cases in the U.S. and U.K. It’s set to air on Investigation and Crave, Bell Media’s speciality channel and SVoD platform in French Canada. The U.K. version of series, presented by criminal barrister and TV personality Robert Rinder, has been acquired by AMC Networks International for Spain and Portugal.

In the Middle East, MBC’s VoD platform Shahid has bought the documentary A Game of Secrets, which recently premiered on HBO Max. Directed by filmmaker Niels Borchert Holm and produced by Drive & Wingman in Denmark, the documentary deep dives into the story of Rui Pinto, a young Portuguese hacker whose site disclosed a whole network of corruption involving some of the biggest names in international football. Shahid has also secured the rights to Warehouse 51 Production’s Murderous History, a six-part series examining the gruesome and murder mysteries of the past, from Germany’s Nazi Ripper to Chicago’s White City Devil and Rio’s Playboy Killers.

In the APAC region, Discovery Asia and SBS Australia have picked up Bear Grylls-narrated Children of Shanghai, a documentary about Robert Glover, who moved to China from the U.K. in 1998 with his wife and six children and founded the charity Care For Children. Discovery Asia has also secured over 25 hours of wildlife content, including Another Planet’s Males Vs Females and TV Azteca’s Wild by Nature, while Korea’s OBS has picked up over 30 hours of factual content, including Through the Seasons: China. The package also includes wildlife documentaries Ghost Killer and Chile: A Wild Journey.

In the Philippines, GMA has picked up West One International’s Wild Dynasties, and Earth Touch’s Africa’s Deadliest Season 4 & 5. Thailand’s TrueVisions has acquired Plimsoll Production’s Marcus Wareing’s Tales from a Kitchen Garden and Passion Picture’s My Garden of a Thousand Bees.