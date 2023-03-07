GRB Inks Deal with Nacelle for ‘Robo Force’

GRB Studios has signed several deals with The Nacelle Company. GRB will distribute Nacelle’s first scripted animated series Robo Force, based on the 1980’s toy line with same name, and has already secured multiples sales for their unscripted doc series Icons Unearthed.

Nacelle is self-financing Robo Force, with Gavin Hignight (Star Wars: Resistance, Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy) and Tom Stern (Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History, Sponge Bob Square Pants) joining to write and produce as show-runners. The pilot episode will be directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, and the first season is set to have six, 22-minute episodes.

This is the first time Nacelle has taken its existing model for stand-up comedy specials and documentaries and replicated it for scripted television. Once the six Robo Force episodes are finished, the company will pitch the series to the major streamers and broadcast networks worldwide, with the intent of securing regional-based license deals.

GRB is also distributing other Nacelle-produced, unscripted programming, including Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Craig Ferguson’s Hobo Fabulous, The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek, and several of the Icons Unearthed docuseries.

Foxtel Australia/New Zealand, Seven.One Germany (7Maxx) and RTL Netherlands have licensed Icons Unearthed Star Wars, Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons, and Icons Unearthed: Fast & Furious. AMC Channels Iberia also picked up Icons Unearthed: Star Wars for La Historia; and YES Israel took Icons Unearthed: Star War and Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons.