Paramount+ Finishes Production On ‘Love Is Love’

Paramount+ announced that production wrapped up on the new original film Love Is Love (Amor es Amor).

Produced by VIS in association with El Estudio and Infinity Hill, the Spanish-language romantic comedy tells the story of a telenovela star who must fake a relationship to keep his public image intact. When he loses his memory in his accident, other people will manipulate him for their interests, but only his love remind him who he is.

Love Is Love stars Rob Schneider alongside a cast that includes Vadhir Derbez, Paulina Davila, and Christian Vazquez.