RMVISTAR Renews Licensing Deal With NBCUniversal Int’l Networks

RMVISTAR signed a renewal of its Latin American licensing deal with NBCUniversal International Networks.

The renewal deal covers nine movies in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries collection. Each Aurora Teagarden Mystery follows the librarian Aurora Teagarden, who is known around her small town as a master sleuth and true crime buff. Movies included in the deal are Aurora Teagarden: A Bone To Pick, Aurora Teagarden: Real Murders, Aurora Teagarden: Three Bedrooms, One Corpse, Aurora Teagarden: The Julius House, among others.

RMVISTAR and NBCU International Networks also closed a new licensing deal for the LATAM rights to Double Holiday and It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. Both titles aired in the U.S. under the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie banner.