The French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) revealed the finalist shorts for the second annual competition.
FRFF recognizes short film and short-form content from around the world, and this year’s competition will celebrate the works of filmmakers from over 20 countries. The festival will be held online from September 18-19, 2020. The FRFF programming also includes an out-of-competition screening of Kevin Asch’s comedy Characters and a special virtual Women Filmmakers Panel. The festival will close with a ZOOM awards ceremony, with live and pre-recorded segments, musical performances, and other surprises.
Finalists have been selected for the Drama, Comedy, Documentary, Sci-Fi/Horror, Animation, Experimental, Music Video, and Fashion categories. The entire list of finalists can be found online.
Festival co-founder Gotham Chandna commented, “We’re extremely impressed with the quality of submissions once again this year. Recently, we signed a licensing deal with ShortsTV which will feature a selection of some of last year’s finalist and winning films on the channel in early 2020. We believe this year’s finalists will also be afforded this opportunity.”
