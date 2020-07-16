French Riviera Film Fest Unveils Finalist Shorts For 2020 Competition

The French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) revealed the finalist shorts for the second annual competition.

FRFF recognizes short film and short-form content from around the world, and this year’s competition will celebrate the works of filmmakers from over 20 countries. The festival will be held online from September 18-19, 2020. The FRFF programming also includes an out-of-competition screening of Kevin Asch’s comedy Characters and a special virtual Women Filmmakers Panel. The festival will close with a ZOOM awards ceremony, with live and pre-recorded segments, musical performances, and other surprises.

Finalists have been selected for the Drama, Comedy, Documentary, Sci-Fi/Horror, Animation, Experimental, Music Video, and Fashion categories. The entire list of finalists can be found online.

Festival co-founder Gotham Chandna commented, “We’re extremely impressed with the quality of submissions once again this year. Recently, we signed a licensing deal with ShortsTV which will feature a selection of some of last year’s finalist and winning films on the channel in early 2020. We believe this year’s finalists will also be afforded this opportunity.”