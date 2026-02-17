View complete issue as a PDF »

Cover Stories

Inside

  1. World: Venezuelan TV — Not yet top priority, but still in the picture
  1. World: The evolution of April as a European TV market date
  1. Book Review: Stayin’ Alive, a book about Saturday Night Fever explains the film’s lasting appealr
  1. Miami content markets under the microscope: Two markets vie for buyers’ attention
  1. L.A. Screenings 2026 shaping up nicely. Short, but intense
  1. MIP London Preview: Strong seminar line-up, as U.K. event faces a decisive year
  1. Series Mania has grown steadily and is now exploding, but it’s not yet a fully mature market
  1. Cosmic rays hit a Cancun-Newark Airbus A320. Plus, international TV events’ dates
  1. My2¢: The tumultuous history of a CEE content mart — which bounced from Warsaw to Prague to Budapest under three separate ownerships, until it finally ended in Dubrovnik, Croatia with a completely new organization and name, NEM
