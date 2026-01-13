Cover Stories
- The Italian Telefe connection: Simoncini-Scaglione-Daminato
- Miami shared by Content Americas, NATPE Global, and Realscreen
- The economy of scarcity caused by abundance: Everyone can produce, but few manage to be seen
Inside
- World: Asia TV Forum at 26 shows end-of-the-year vitality. A must-attend market for the East
- Book Review: A master class from the cable cowboy. John Malone tells his life story
- MIP Cancun report: Mexican mart full of dramas. Micro-dramas get a vertical makeover
- The Sports Page: TV’s role in the demise of indoor soccer (football) and the success of the outdoor variant
- Lifestyle: The liberating feeling of leaving the television industry
- Airlines surveyed and rated by sector trade publication. Plus, Calendar of industry events
