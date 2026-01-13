View complete issue as a PDF »

Cover Stories

Inside

  1. World: Asia TV Forum at 26 shows end-of-the-year vitality. A must-attend market for the East
  1. Book Review: A master class from the cable cowboy. John Malone tells his life story
  1. MIP Cancun report: Mexican mart full of dramas. Micro-dramas get a vertical makeover
  1. MIP London: A good pond for “fishing” European content buyers
  1. The Sports Page: TV’s role in the demise of indoor soccer (football) and the success of the outdoor variant
  1. Lifestyle: The liberating feeling of leaving the television industry
  1. Airlines surveyed and rated by sector trade publication. Plus, Calendar of industry events
  1. My Two Cents: How will history describe the television age that began in 2018 with streaming media? We know about the “golden age of U.S. television” that ended in 1960, but what about the current TV era?
