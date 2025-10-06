View complete issue as a PDF »

Cover Stories

Inside

  1. World: Inside out with Hollywood casting director Bruno Rosato
  1. World: Can the logic of analytics be applied to TV ads?
  1. Book Review: The art of failure. This history of film flops tells a different Hollywood story
  1. A case for safeguarding public service broadcasting in the world
  1. MIP Africa: Market shows potential. New 2026 October date will fulfill it
  1. MIPCOM Cannes: The mother of all TV markets can be charitable or callous
  1. U.S. TV Sports: Fan economy changes creating upheaval
  1. From journalist to press officer to PR agent: Challenges in media
  1. Use it or lose it. It’s the law. Reversion of rights
  1. European buyer: At MIPCOM to find a gem of a new show
  1. LatAm buyer: MIPCOM has different implications than MIP Cancun
  1. Hall of Fame: Len Grossi
  1. Presenting the American Film Market’s new L.A. location
  1. The world’s best airports are not those you’d wish. Plus, calendar of events
  1. My Two Cents: Finding a way to justify my shortcomings involves chutzpah, dragging philosophy into it, picking the right excuses, and blaming it on journalism.
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet