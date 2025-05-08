NATPE To Revitalize

CEE Content Market

There are some new developments in the works for NATPE Budapest, considered the premier TV trade show for the Central and Eastern European (CEE) market. This year, most of the screenings will be taking place on Monday, June 23, 2025 at the Dorothea Hotel, which is located just around the corner from the InterContinental Hotel (IC), the traditional venue for NATPE. And VideoAge is told that some studios are likely to proceed with other offsite screenings on Tuesday, as well.

However, the registration and market floor areas, which will both open at 1 p.m. on Monday, are still at the IC, while all conferences will be taking place at the Dorothea on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday will also see the opening party at the Corso Terrace of the InterContinental Hotel, and the newly introduced NATPE Honors celebration at the Dorothea, while Tuesday evening is set for the very popular Boat Party.

The market will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 26. Market organizers pointed out that NATPE doesn’t have a hotel block at the Dorothea (just at the IC).

A slate of major screenings will be staged by A+E Global Media, Lionsgate, Paramount Global Content Distribution, and Sony Pictures Television. In total, over 65 exhibiting companies and more than 300 buyers have already confirmed their participation.

Caroline Hurmson, senior director, Content Strategy, Acquisition and Sales at the London office of Greece’s Antenna Group, offered an overall view (more comments from buyers will be featured in VideoAge’s June Issue): “NATPE is the perfect market to view content from the U.S., Europe, LatAm, and Asia, without missing out on the smaller productions and companies.

We are no longer only relying on the traditional U.S. series and broadcasting season in CEE thanks to high-quality productions from all around the world.”

About companies screening outside the NATPE venue, Hurmson commented: “Screenings should happen on the Monday and Tuesday morning only to give the smaller distributors a chance to meet buyers. However, some of us buyers attend the L.A. Screenings in May and at NATPE we can focus more on meeting different partners, screening new content, instead of running from external screening venues back to the NATPE main area.”

As for the on-the-floor strategy, Hurmson said: “As buyer and seller my meetings are very much timed and scheduled. I rarely visit distributors on the spot but I do send members of our team out to do research and if something interesting catches their eye they do approach partners to get more information.”

Pictured are Claire Macdonald, executive director of NATPE Budapest and NATPE Global, and Dom Serafini, editor-in-chief of VideoAge, a publication with a major presence at the CEE TV trade shows.