MIP London Unveils Complete Program

MIP London has unveiled the complete program for the inaugural five-day market to be held February 23-27, 2025 at the Savoy hotel and IET conference center.

Latest additions to the line-up include: An ‘in conversation’ session with YouTube’s Pedro Pina, and one focused on the content creator economy with TikTok’s Eve Sherlock; a study of cross platform strategies and partnerships with 4Studio’s Matt Risley and YouTube’s Neil Price; and a live episode of the media podcast The Media Odyssey from Marion Ranchet and Evan Shapiro (part of the Global Streaming Strategies Summit hosted by Shapiro)

These join the previously announced special ‘in conversation’ fireside with David Beckham and Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria, set to take place on February 25 in the main stage theater of the IET London.

“The MIP London program is designed to help people stay at the forefront of TV’s transformation,” said Lucy Smith, director MIP London and MIPCOM Cannes. “…to provide daily opportunities for content discovery with must-see format showcases and scripted screenings from around the world, and to deliver those conversations, connections and partnership opportunities that lead to more business being done across the week in London.”

Additional highlights also include the first London editions of MIPFormats and MIPDoc; international unscripted format showcases, including those from Talpa Studios, KOCCA, TV Asahi, and Yomiuri TV; and a Kids Summit with leading commissioners including BBC’s Patricia Hidalgo, France Télévisions’ Claire Heinrich, and RAI Kids’ Luca Milano.

The complete program is available here.