All3Media in Play Again

The U.K.’s ITV is in talks with investment group RedBird IMI about a possible merger of its Studios with All3Media, according to a Reuters report. Last year, New York City-based RedBird — headed by CEO Jeff Zucker — acquired All3Media for the equivalent of U.S. $1.43 billion.

Two years ago, ITV was looking to buy All3Media from Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global for about $1.3 billion.

Last year, RedBird IMI, France’s Mediawan (owned by the New York City-based private equity firm KKR), and France’s TF1 were all reportedly considering the acquisition of ITV Studios, with ITV splitting its production operations from its broadcast and streaming units.

The ITV Studios-All3Media merge would create one of the largest production companies in Europe.