GoQuest Inks Deals for Turkish Series ‘Kuma’

Mumbai-based GoQuest Media has licensed its first co-production, the Turkish series Kuma (The Other Wife), to Latvia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, and Kenya.

Produced by Stellar Yapim, the series is set against the rugged landscapes of eastern Turkey. Kuma tells the story of Ceylan, a woman unjustly accused of murder. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes the second wife, or ‘Kuma,’ of Karan — the man she loves and who is also the brother of the man she is accused of killing. Ceylan embarks on a journey to prove her innocence, weaving a tale of pain, passion, and perseverance.

Co-producer VIP 2000 has secured licensing deals also in Paraguay, Peru and Panama.