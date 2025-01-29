Prime Video Signs Movie Deal with Lionsgate

Amazon’s Prime Video has secured a theatrical streaming agreement with Lionsgate.

Under the new multi-year deal, Prime Video will have an exclusive early window following STARZ’s exclusive first-run window beginning with Lionsgate’s 2026 theatrical releases available to U.S. customers, a package of films from the 2025 slate and a commitment for licensing library movies and TV.

“We know that Prime members love great movies, and as a first-stop entertainment destination, we are excited to bring Lionsgate’s terrific slate of entertaining films to Prime Video soon after their theatrical release,” stated Brad Beale, VP of Worldwide Licensing and Distribution, Prime Video.

The agreement includes the new installments of the Now You See Me and Hunger Games franchises, among others. Starting in 2026, Prime Video will also be able to pick premium titles from the Lionsgate’s library, including features such as John Wick, Twilight, and Divergent, and popular television series such as Weeds and Nurse Jackie, among others, for its subscribers.