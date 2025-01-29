Laurence Fishburne and Hiroyuki Sanada to Receive Special Saturn Awards

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films is bestowing special tribute and honorary Saturn Awards to Laurence Fishburne, who will receive The Lance Reddick Legacy Award, and to Hiroyuki Sanada, who will receive The Robert Forster Artist’s Award.

The 52nd Saturn Awards ceremony will take place on February 2, 2025, at the Hilton Universal City Hotel and will be live-streamed for free on both The Roku Channel and Electric Entertainment’s ElectricNOW.

Academy president Robert Holguin, alongside Saturn producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus, commented, “Both of these remarkable actors have significantly shaped the entertainment landscape, and captivating audiences around the globe. Their unique contributions have enriched genre entertainment and played a pivotal role in bringing it into the mainstream, celebrating the creativity and passion that fuel our industry. We can’t wait to honor their incredible achievements!”