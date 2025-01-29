GRB Media Ranch Acquires ‘True Dating Stories’

Los Angeles-based GRB Media Ranch has acquired the docuseries True Dating Stories. Produced by Larue Entertainment, the program features real people telling their crazy and most shocking dating stories through recreations by performers, with all the drama, romance, and comedy they deserve.

Sophie Ferron, president of GRB Media Ranch, said: “Real life is always wilder than fiction, and True Dating Stories proves it! With all the crazy, hilarious twists, it’s like watching an accident you can’t look away from—romance, mishaps, and the unpredictability that makes real-life stories so entertaining. These stories will resonate all over the world—because wherever you date, too many of us are suffering through the same grind. That’s why we’re confident this series—and its format—will strike a chord with audiences everywhere.”