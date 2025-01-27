Nielsen’s Big Data Added to Media Panel

Nielsen, the New York City-based media measurement company, is integrating its consumer-panel-based TV ratings with numbers drawn from third-party vendors such as smart TV manufacturers.

Nielsen calls the new service Big Data + Panel. It will be endorsed at this year’s Upfronts by the Media Rating Council, the media industry’s measurement arbiter, and available in the fourth quarter of this year.

The move by Nielsen is meant to better compete with rating providers such as iSpot.tv and VideoAmp. Reportedly, in 2024, 60 percent of marketers uses a Nielsen alternative (some in addition to Nielsen), and Disney has recently introduced its own rating product called “Compass.”

It has also being reported that a good number of ad agencies that depend on accurate ratings for their media buy on behalf of brands, cannot afford more than one measurement service.