New ITV Doc Investigates the Spycops Scandal

All3Media International is launching internationally new three-part docuseries Deep Deception. For more than 40 years, a secret unit of the U.K. undercover police were paid to spy on ordinary members of the public. They included more than 60 women – deceived into deeply intimate relationships with officers who they had no idea were deployed in covert operations. The ‘spycops scandal’ is the subject of an almost decade-long £88 million public inquiry into their tactics and now, a documentary series for ITV1 and ITVX will air in early 2025 (with the title The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed).

Five of the women who were deceived and blew the lid off this scandal, have entrusted ITV to expose how they turned detective to uncover one of the state’s biggest secrets. From All3Media production company RAW, the documentary features privileged access to the Guardian journalists who, alongside the women at the heart of this scandal, broke the story.

Lucy Wilcox (Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story) directs the docuseries. For RAW the series producer is Kelly Nobay and executive producer is Rebecca North.