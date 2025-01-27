Dynamic to Rep Spanish Thriller ‘Innate’

Plano a Plano Bilbao has unveiled psychological thriller series Innate, created by Fran Carballal (Cicatriz, Una Vida Menos en Canarias) and Enrique Lojo (En Fin, Una Vida Menos en Canarias). Starring Elena Anaya (pictured) and Imanol Arias.

The 8-episode series is produced by Innato La Serie, AIE in association with Dynamic Television. Directed by Inma Torrente (Valeria, Desaparecidos) and Lino Escalera (Élite, Alta Mar), production is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

Innate follows Sara (Elena Anaya), a psychologist who has spent years rebuilding her life after the trauma of being the daughter of a notorious multiple murderer. Now living an idyllic life with her husband and teenage son, Sara’s world is turned upside down when her father is released from prison and a series of new murders emerge.

Dynamic Television handles worldwide distribution, marking the company’s first foray into Spanish-language content. Netflix has acquired exclusive streaming rights for Spain.

Photo José Morraja