NBCUniversal Reorganizes TV Group

NBCUniversal Entertainment and Studios chairman Donna Langley has revealed that the company is bringing Universal Television, Bravo and Peacock programming under one organization, Universal Television Entertainment Group.

The new group will be led by Frances Berwick, Pearlena Igbokwe, Liz Jenkins and Jenny Storms — all reporting to Langley.

Berwick will be chairman of Bravo and Peacock Unscripted; Igbokwe has been appointed chairman of Television Studios, NBC Entertainment and Peacock Scripted; Jenkins will be the new chief business officer, overseeing content strategy, TV acquisitions, strategy, and business operations across the entertainment and studio groups; and Storms has been appointed the new chief marketing officer for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Langley was upped to chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment and Studios in November 2024.