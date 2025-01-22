Up the Ladder: Blink49 Studios

Blink49 Studios, a Fifth Season-backed company, has appointed Adam Steinman as executive vice president, Global Formats and Acquisitions. He will be based in Los Angeles and report jointly to Tara Long, president of Global Unscripted, and Pancho Mansfield, president of Scripted.

Adam Puchalsky has been appointed to build and lead Blink49’s newly established brand-funded entertainment division as president, Brand Studio. Based in New York and reporting to Tara Long, he will oversee the creation of brand-driven content and experiences that integrate strategic partnerships with impactful storytelling.