Rose d’Or Latinos Winners, 100 Years at Globo

The second edition of the Rose d’Or Latinos Awards took place at the Hilton Downtown Miami as part of Content Americas last night.

Mexico was the most awarded country with four awards: Best Docuseries went to Los 43 de Ayotzinapa: un Crimen de Estado from Max and PAR Media; Best Film went to Radical from 3Pas Studios, The Lift and ViX; Best Audio Program to Spotify’s Mexican podcast Caso 63: Enigma; and Best Comedy or Variety Entertainment to Me caigo de risa S9 from Endemol Shine Boomdog and Televisa.

Spain won three awards, Colombia won two, and Argentina, Brazil and Chile took one award each.

In the Telenovela and Reality Show category, Caracol was the big winner of the night with Devuélveme la Vida and Desafío 20 año, respectively.

The second season of Argentinian drama series Iosi, el espía Arrepentido from Amazon Prime Video and Oficina Burman (part of The Mediapro Studio) won Best Drama.

Brazilian series Perfekta from Mixer Films/Globo won Best Children’s program and Chilean Baby Bandito from Fábula/Netflix took the Best Youth program award.

This year’s lifetime achievement award was presented to Mexican actor, director and producer Eugenio Derbez.

The complete list of winners is available here.

Among yesterday’s festivities, Globo held a special celebration for its 100 years of history. Actress Sophie Charlotte (All The Flowers, Rebirth) opened the event, highlighting the company’s Brazilianness.

Globo’s history began in 1925 in Rio de Janeiro with the first edition of the newspaper O Globo, inaugurating what would become the largest media and communications group in Brazil. Founded by Irineu Marinho and led for decades by his eldest son, Roberto Marinho, Globo arrived in the international TV market in 1973. The company’s content has now reached over 160 territories and has been dubbed into 70 languages.