Dori Media Inks Multiple Deals for ‘Power Couple’

Dori Media Group has sold and renewed its unscripted format Power Couple in several global territories in the new year, including Brazil, Germany and India.

Power Couple, which was created by Abot Hameiri, is now in more than 20 territories globally, with more than 900 episodes produced.

The relationship series is set to debut its seventh season in Brazil on Record TV in primetime this May; a second season is currently in development in India with Aarambh Entertainment, and a German version of the format will run on RTL+ during the first quarter of the year.

Nadav Palti, CEO and president, Dori Media Group, said, “The format, which is available in both celebrity and non-celebrity editions, resonates with local viewers whether it features celebrities or not, and the thirst for more episodes of Power Couple has become nearly insatiable in many territories.”

Power Couple will launch its ninth season on RTL Hungary this summer, a sixth season is coming to Bulgaria on NOVA TV, a fifth in Croatia on RTL, and a third season on POP TV in Slovenia.