ATV Sells ‘The Nightfall’ to TVN Panama

Panama’s TVN has acquired the broadcasting rights for ATV’s drama series The Nightfall (Bir Gece Masalı).

Starring Burak Deniz and Su Burcu Yazgı Coskun, The Nightfall is a story of secrets, betrayal, and human complexity. The series follows Mahir, who is determined to avenge his father — assassinated by Kürşat Kilimci. Mahir has a fateful encounter with Canfeza, Kürşat’s daughter, and instantly falls in love. His chance for revenge will come at Canfeza’s wedding, an event that will change his life forever.

“We are thrilled to expand the international footprint of The Nightfall with TVN in Panama,” said Muge Akar, head of Sales at ATV Distribution. “This partnership is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to bring high-quality Turkish drama to Latin American audiences. Content Americas has once again proven to be a key platform for establishing valuable connections with major industry players, and we are confident that The Nightfall will be a major success in Panama.”

The deal was finalized during Content Americas in Miami.