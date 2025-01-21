Mediaset’s ‘Il Mammo’ Travels to Poland

Mediaset Distribution has sold its scripted format Il Mammo (Mr. Mom) to Poland, where the format is currently being produced by Telewizja Polska, with Brand Trust Partners as the executive producer. The local adaptation is titled Pan Mama.

Originally produced in Italy by RTI S.p.A., Il Mammo is a heartwarming and humorous series that follows the story of Silvano, a stay-at-home widower navigating the challenges of managing the household and raising his three children.

In the Polish adaptation, the central role of Sylwester is played by Paweł Domagała (Gotowi na wszystko. Exterminator, Dzień dobry, kocham cię!, 80 milionów).

Mediaset Distribution’s Claudia Marra is at Content Americas and handles international distribution for the format.