Inter Medya Unveils ‘Heartstrings’

Turkey’s Inter Medya has unveiled drama series Heartstrings at Content Americas.

The series follows Mahinur, who finds out that the beloved daughter she has raised for years, Bade, is not her biological child. Meanwhile, her biological daughter, Derin, has been raised by Mahinur’s millionaire boss, Aras. When Bade’s illness forces these two families to unite, Mahinur and Aras must come together as a family, embarking on an emotional journey of healing and discovering an unexpected and profound love.

“We are thrilled to kick off the year by unveiling our newest production. Heartstrings is still in production. We are confident in its potentional to resonate deeply with audiences worldwide. Beyond celebrating our newest production, we are proud to add a promising drama centered on love and family to our distribution catalog,” said Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya.

“At Content Americas, we are thrilled to present Heartstrings to all our clients. It is a heart-wrenching yet hopeful series, showcasing the power of love and family to heal all wounds. We are proud to introduce another successful production to our slate,” added Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and head of Sales and Acquisitions at Inter Medya.