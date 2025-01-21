Calinos to Rep ‘Piyasa – Invisible Ties’

Turkey-based Calinos Entertainment will handle the international distribution of Piyasa – Invisible Ties, a new series produced by Pastel Film and set to air on Kanal D.

Produced by Pastel Film, the company behind This is My Life and Second Chance, this series is under the creative direction of Mehmet Barış Günger and stars Alp Navruz, İlayda Alişan, Zuhal Olcay, and Gülben Ergen.

Efe İrvül, producer at Pastel Film, said, “We are thrilled to see Piyasa – Invisible Ties reach global audiences through Calinos Entertainment. This series reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful and engaging stories that resonate with viewers around the world.”

“Partnering with Pastel Film for the global distribution of Piyasa – Invisible Ties is an exciting opportunity for us,” said Fırat Gülgen, founder of Calinos Entertainment. “Their expertise in crafting exceptional productions is evident, and we are proud to bring this remarkable series to viewers around the world.”