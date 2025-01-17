Banff Fest Partners with Hot Pilot Party

The Banff World Media Festival — taking place June 8-11, 2025 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel — is partnering with the creators of the Hot Pilot Party to bring a new initiative to the Rockies in June.

Hot Pilot Party: Banff Edition will be a live table read of an unproduced Canadian comedy pilot featuring top-tier talent. The initiative shines a spotlight on Canada’s brightest comedic voices while offering a platform to reach international media leaders attending Banff.

Hot Pilot Party debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and featured stars like Eric McCormack and Amanda Brugel, among others.

Submissions are now open for Canadian comedy writers.