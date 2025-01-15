OGM Inks Multiple Deals for ‘Lost in Love’

Turkey-based OGM Universe has inked multiple deals for its drama series Lost in Love (Sakla Beni).

Broadcasters that have acquires the series include Kanal D in Romania, Sitel in North Macedonia, Tring in Albania, Achla in Israel, Mediaset in Spain and Telefuturo in Paraguay, among several others.

Lost in Love (Sakla Beni) follows Mete and Naz, two young people who share a bond based on by a childhood promise. When Mete returns from studying abroad to honor his commitment to marry Naz, things get complicated. Their relationship sets in motion a series of events involving family rivalries, deeply buried secrets, and personal dilemmas

Directed by Nadim Güç, the series features Uraz Kaygılaroğlu, Cemre Baysel, Asude Kalebek, Şenay Gürler, Ceyda Düvenci, and Tamer Levent. Produced by OGM Pictures, Lost in Love originally aired on STAR TV in Turkey.

Ekin Karaman Koyuncu, Global Distribution & Partnership director at OGM Universe, commented: “The licensing of Lost in Love in such a diverse array of territories underscores the universal appeal of the series. We are thrilled to see the series resonate with audiences worldwide and eagerly anticipate its upcoming premieres across these markets. We are thrilled to see the series resonate with audiences worldwide and look forward to announcing additional territories soon.”