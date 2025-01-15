NAB Launches Sports Summit

Registration is open for the 2025 NAB Show, set to take place April 5-9, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

New this year, the ‘Sports Summit: The Future of Sports Rights and Fan Experience’ is a three-day program exploring the tech and trends transforming the fan experience and driving new revenue streams. The Sports Summit includes show floor sessions and a paid conference that will delve into the sports sector, where annual U.S. sports rights revenues are projected to rise from $29.54 billion in 2024 to $34.72 billion by 2027, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Panels include Engaging Audiences through On-Air Talent, discussing how the National Football League and other industry leaders leverage on-air talent to elevate content, build fan loyalty and enhance audience connections; and Women’s Sports – Growing Radio and Podcasting, featuring Jessie Katz, head of iHeart Women’s Sports, among its speakers.

The show floor will showcase a varied line-up of key brands, especially those exhibiting products and solutions for the sports industry including AWS, ARRI, Avid Technology, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Ross Video, Sony and Verizon Business.