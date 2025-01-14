Xilam Renews Deal with Sony Pictures Nets India

French animation studio Xilam Animation has inked a deal renewal with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) for its comedy franchise Oggy and the Cockroaches.

SPNI has renewed its agreement for all seasons of Xilam’s Oggy and the Cockroaches series for its kids’ channel Sony YAY!, for the feature film Oggy and the Cockroaches: The Movie and for the rebooted version Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation. The partnership covers a total of 423 episodes and 145 half hours of content.

Additionally, Sony YAY! is the master licensee for merchandising rights for Oggy and the Cockroaches in India and has inked its first deal with Navneet for a collection of stationery products.

Marc du Pontavice, CEO and founder at Xilam Animation, said: “Oggy and the Cockroaches is one of our most beloved global brands, and we’ve seen families across India welcoming Oggy and his friends into their hearts and homes through our wide-ranging collaboration with SPNI. We’re looking forward to continuing to serve the rapidly growing demand for the brand by bringing the first Oggy merchandise range to the region, giving local fans the chance to extend their experience with the brand as we continue to deepen our footprint in the region and drive forward the success of our partnership with Sony for the long-term.”

Ambesh Tiwari, Business head, Sony Kids and Animation, added: “At Sony YAY!, our legacy is built on bringing kids’ favourite characters from around the world into their lives with stories that inspire laughter and joy. Oggy and the Cockroaches is a perfect reflection of Sony YAY!’s #Happyverse philosophy filled with fun and entertainment. When kids ask, we deliver, ensuring they always have experiences that make their world brighter and more exciting.”