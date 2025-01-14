Woodcut Media Achieves B Corp Status

U.K.-based production and distribution company Woodcut Media has obtained its certification as a B Corporation (B Corp). The certification covers five main impact areas: governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

Companies are required to reach a score of 80 points in the B Impact Assessment survey, while providing evidence of responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency.

Kate Beal, CEO and founder of Woodcut Media, said: “The B Corp certification process is certainly not for the faint hearted. It requires absolute commitment to the process by every member of your team. So in this case, the ‘I’m incredibly proud’ press-release soundbite could not be more authentic. We’ve always been committed to breaking new ground for the good of our industry, but this prestigious third-party recognition from a respected global partner positions us as true pioneers. In a world where direct to consumer distribution is rising in importance, it’s an indisputable endorsement of the quality not only of what we produce, but how we produce it.”