SMPTE Elects New President

SMPTE — the society of media professionals, technologists, and engineers working in the digital entertainment industry — has elected Richard Welsh as its president. His term will extend two years to December 31, 2026.

“I am honored to have been elected SMPTE president, and I am excited to work with the whole SMPTE family worldwide in supporting progress across our industry,” said Welsh. “Since the Society’s inception more than 100 years ago, bringing the moving image to audiences worldwide has been at the heart of SMPTE’s mission. With video devices in viewers’ pockets and content available to them on demand, SMPTE’s ongoing commitment to delivering the best possible integrity, quality, and experience in media to global audiences is more vital than ever. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity as SMPTE president to deliver on our vision for the media technology industries of unlimited creativity and experiences for everyone.”

Welsh is currently the senior vice president of innovation at Deluxe. He has been on the SMPTE board for more than 10 years, most recently serving a two-year term as executive vice president.