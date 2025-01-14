Hollywood Studios Under the Wildfires

Today, The New York Times published a report on the Hollywood studios facing the wildfires that in the past week destroyed vast portions of the Los Angeles metro area.

“With thousands of homes destroyed,” the Times reported, “and 300,000 people under evacuation orders little work got done at studio headquarters. Some studios closed entirely, and others encouraged employees to work remotely.”

Most productions resumed yesterday, January 13, after being paused last week. Studio lots have been untouched since they are located in areas unaffected by the fires: Sony Pictures in Culver City, Paramount Pictures and Netflix in Hollywood, the Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures lots in the San Fernando Valley.

IATSE, the union that represents camera operators, makeup artists, prop makers, set dressers, lighting technicians, hairstylists, cinematographers and other craftspeople, reported that at least 8,000 members live in areas that have burned or been evacuated.

Many studios have offered donations and aid to help support recovery efforts: Comcast/NBCU, Netflix and Amazon will donate $10 million each, while Warner Bros. Discovery will donate $15 million.