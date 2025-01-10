The Wiggles to Release Country Album

The Wiggles are teaming up with some of country music’s biggest international stars, including Dolly Parton, Dasha, Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck, Jackson Dean, and Slim Dusty on their new album “Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!” — set to be released on March 7, 2025, while the title track, a collaboration with Dasha, has just been released.

“This is one of the most exciting projects we’ve ever been a part of, in fact, I’ve never spent so much time on an album before,” said Anthony Field, Blue Wiggle and co-founder of the group. “Country music is all about storytelling and connection.”

As country music continues to rise in popularity, “Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!” bridges the gap between generations, introducing country stylings to young audiences while appealing to parents with nods to classic sounds..

The Wiggles will be on tour in the U.S. from June 1 to July 6, 2025, with their “Bouncing Balls Tour.”