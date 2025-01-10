France tv Acquires ‘The Girl Without a Name’

France tv distribution has acquired feature film The Girl Without A Name (original title: Louise), a film by Nicolas Keitel starring Diane Rouxel, Cécile de France and Salomé Dewaels.

Set in Northern France, the story revolves around Marion, who, together with her little sister Jeanne, witnesses their mother Catherine getting assaulted by her companion, forcing Marion to intervene violently. Marion ends up running away and moving to Brussels, starting a life under a new identity.

Fifteen years later, Marion sets off to find and reunite with Jeanne. But when she doesn’t recognize her, Marion introduces herself under her new name: Louise, starting a game of deception that plunges her back into her past, and leads her to cross paths with her mother again.

Alexandre René, VP International Cinema Sales, and Julia Schulte, SVP International Sales, France tv distribution, said: “The Girl Without A Name is the debut film by Nicolas Keitel, and we are thrilled to support its journey, debuting at the Paris Rendez-vous. After fleeing her troubled childhood, Marion reconnects with her sister 15 years later, hoping to piece together the fragments of her identity. A powerful drama that will leave no one indifferent.”

The film is produced by Gabman and distributed in French cinemas by UGC Distribution and Originals Factory.

Photo Credit © 2024 GABMAN – LA BOÉTIE – SCOPE PICTURES – RTBF – VOO Be tv