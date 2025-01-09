Up the Ladder: Comcast NBCU’s SpinCo Leadership

Mark Lazarus, the prospective chief executive officer of “SpinCo,” Comcast’s planned spin-off of select cable television networks, has announced additional appointments to the company’s leadership team, which will be led by Lazarus and Anand Kini (currently EVP, Corporate Strategy of Comcast and CFO of NBCUniversal), as prospective chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Appointments include: Val Boreland (currently EVP, head of Content Acquisitions, TV & Streaming for NBCUniversal) as president of Entertainment; Keith Cocozza (currently SVP of Communications for CNBC) as chief communications officer; Brian Dorfler (currently head of Human Resources for NBCUniversal Media Group) as chief human resources officer; Jeff Mayzurk (currently EVP, News Group Operations & Technology at NBCUniversal) as president, Operations & Technology; Kristin Newkirk (currently CFO of NBCUniversal Local) as chief financial officer, TV Networks; David Pietrycha (currently chief business officer of NBCUniversal Media Group) as chief revenue and business officer; and Greg Wright (currently VP, External Reporting & Treasury Controller for Comcast) as chief accounting officer and controller.

The future leadership team will focus on their new roles beginning in early April.