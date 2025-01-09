Derek Chang In Charge of Liberty Media

Liberty Media has appointed 56-year-old Derek Chang as its new CEO and president. Chang will replace chairman John Malone, who has been serving as interim CEO after Greg Maffei stepped down at the end of 2024.

Chang has served on the Liberty Media Board since 2021 and his new task is to expand the growth of Liberty Media’s Formula One and oversee the acquisition of MotorGP racing from Dorna Sports.

Recently, the Stanford University-educated Chang was executive chairman of EverPass Media, a joint venture between NFL and RedBird Capital Partners created to distribute sports programming to bars and restaurants.

Before EverPass, Chang was CEO of NBA China; previously, he held various leadership roles at Scripps Network Interactive, DIRECTV, and Charter Communications.