Up the Ladder: Disney EMEA, UKTV-BBC Studios

• Walt Disney is rejigging its EMEA operations under the leadership of new president Tony Chambers, formerly global head of Theatrical Distribution. He takes over from current Disney EMEA president Jan Koeppen.

A 30-year Disney veteran, Chambers will oversee Disney’s streaming services, ad sales, and studio operations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He will report to Disney Entertainment co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

In the new structure, several of the company’s lines of business in the region, including Direct-to-Consumer, Ad Sales, Platform Distribution, Networks, Local Original Content, Studio Marketing, Theatrical Distribution and Sports will now report directly in to the global business leaders of those businesses.

• UKTV and BBC Studios have appointed Sophie Judge to the role of Global Acquisitions manager. Reporting to Harriet Armston-Clarke, senior Global Acquisitions manager, UKTV and BBC Studios, Judge will be responsible for sourcing and securing all genres of content from third party suppliers for UKTV’s portfolio of free-to-air and pay channels and free streaming service U, and BBC Studios’ global branded services. She was most recently Acquisitions manager at Sky Entertainment.