U.K. Watchdog Probes Big Tech

If the U.K.’s administration looks to further anger Elon Musk and have him increase his interference with the government, it has found the perfect vehicle with the newly announced investigations into at least three tech platforms.

On Tuesday, January 7, 2025 the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced that it would start investigations on how tech giants follow the rules governing the digital economy under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act (DMCC), which went into effect on January 1, 2025. Two investigations will begin immediately and a third will begin in about six months.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “The new digital markets competition regime provides a unique opportunity to harness the benefits of investment and innovation from the largest digital firms whilst ensuring a level playing field for the many startups and scaleups across the UK tech sector.”

In order to increase consumer protection and curtail potential monopolies, the new rule allows the CMA to identify tech companies that have a strategic market status and to impose guardrails on how they can run their platforms in the U.K.