New York-based filmmaker Lloyd Kaufman likes to point out that, in his 50 years of disrupting media, he has been ignored. Now he’s taking revenge with Lloyd Kaufman: Interviews, a new book soon to hit bookstores everywhere.

As the self-denigrating co-founder and president of Troma Entertainment — responsible for “midnight movie” fare such as The Toxic AvengerSgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D.Surf Nazis Must DieClass of Nuke ’Em HighTromeo & Juliet, and, most recently, #ShakespearesShitstorm — the 80-year-old Kaufman gathers together no-holds-barred commentaries, op-eds, Q&As, and varied arguments in this new volume.

Readers are warned that the book may make people uproariously laugh, but Kaufman refuses to not be taken deadly seriously.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet