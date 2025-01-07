New York-based filmmaker Lloyd Kaufman likes to point out that, in his 50 years of disrupting media, he has been ignored. Now he’s taking revenge with Lloyd Kaufman: Interviews, a new book soon to hit bookstores everywhere.
As the self-denigrating co-founder and president of Troma Entertainment — responsible for “midnight movie” fare such as The Toxic Avenger, Sgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D., Surf Nazis Must Die, Class of Nuke ’Em High, Tromeo & Juliet, and, most recently, #ShakespearesShitstorm — the 80-year-old Kaufman gathers together no-holds-barred commentaries, op-eds, Q&As, and varied arguments in this new volume.
Readers are warned that the book may make people uproariously laugh, but Kaufman refuses to not be taken deadly seriously.
Merci for the article on Lloyd, Dom.
Nice to know he’s still ‘stirring the pot’! And, Lloyd, still most proud of supporting you and licensing ‘Toxic Avenger’ for Request TV in the ‘80s!
Go Toxie and Lloyd!????