Lloyd Kaufman is Back, With a Book

New York-based filmmaker Lloyd Kaufman likes to point out that, in his 50 years of disrupting media, he has been ignored. Now he’s taking revenge with Lloyd Kaufman: Interviews, a new book soon to hit bookstores everywhere.

As the self-denigrating co-founder and president of Troma Entertainment — responsible for “midnight movie” fare such as The Toxic Avenger, Sgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D., Surf Nazis Must Die, Class of Nuke ’Em High, Tromeo & Juliet, and, most recently, #ShakespearesShitstorm — the 80-year-old Kaufman gathers together no-holds-barred commentaries, op-eds, Q&As, and varied arguments in this new volume.

Readers are warned that the book may make people uproariously laugh, but Kaufman refuses to not be taken deadly seriously.