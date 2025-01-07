Content Americas Unveils Pitches’ Finalists

Content Americas has announced the finalists for the 2025 Copro Pitch and Hispanic Kids Programming Pitch to be held during the Miami-based event (January 21-23, 2025).

More than 60 submissions were received for the Copro Pitch, and over 40 for the Kids Pitch, from producers across Latin America, U.S. Hispanic, Spain and Portugal.

Five finalists have been selected for each, and all will pitch live on January 21 and 22. The winning projects will be announced on January 23 at the Content Americas closing cocktail party.

The winners will receive US$20,000 worth of marketing across C21Media’s digital, print and event products to support development and pre-sales promotion of the show.

Copro Pitch finalists are: Argentina’s Insane by Listos Para Rodar; Spain’s Lucios Treasure by Vertice 360; Brazil’s Prelude to a Revolution by Bacteria Filmes/Druzina Content; Brazil’s The Guardians by Cinefilm; and Brazil’s The Perfect Target by Caponeto.

Kids Programming Pitch finalists are: U.S. Hispanic’s Anna Vision by iKartoons; Mexico’s Bloopers by Desenlace Films; Spain’s Candy Chef by Beta; Mexico’s La Covacha by Balassa Films; and Brazil’s The Obedience Drug by Conspiração.