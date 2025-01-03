‘El Turco’ Among IMDb’s Most Anticipates Shows

Movie and series information bank IMDb has included Ay Yapim’s El Turco among the TV series listed in its “What to Look Forward to in 2025”.

The series stars Can Yaman as Balaban Agha, also known as ‘el Turco’. Other cast members include Greta Ferro, Will Kemp, Sai Bennet, Kieran O’Reilly, Nigel Pilkington, Veronica Ferres, Magnus Samuelsson, Haluk Piyes, Slavko Sobin, David Nykl, and Madalena Aragao.

El Turco follows an Ottoman soldier who finds refuge in the Italian alpine village of Moena after the siege of Vienna in 1638. There, he convinces the villagers to fight for their rights and becomes a hero.

The series was written by Kerem Derem and Çisil Hazal Tenim, directed by Uluç Bayraktar, and produced by Ay Yapım. The production team includes Emmy Award-winning production designer Domenico Sica and costume designer Carlo Poggioli.

El Turco, which is shot entirely in English and consists of 6 episodes, will premiere in early 2025. Distribution is handled by Turkey’s Madd Entertainment.