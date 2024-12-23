TV Markets in Europe Unite

Recently, VideoAge received a press release about F.A.M.E., a TV trade show organization that has nothing to do with the FAME (Film, Art, Media and Entertainment) associated with the MIP Africa TV market, but rather with the Annecy, France-based Film and Audiovisual Markets in Europe.

With the proliferation of TV markets around the world, repeat names were bound to happen eventually, so it wasn’t really all that surprising to see.

The release stated: “As we look ahead to the future, the Film and Audiovisual Markets in Europe (F.A.M.E) are proud to mark a pivotal moment in the industry and announce a groundbreaking alliance of 24 European organizations that underscore the vital foundation upon which the entire film, television, virtual, and immersive ecosystem is built, from initial development and forging essential contacts to securing financing and reaching global audiences.” Some better-known markets listed by the F.A.M.E. market alliance included Glasgow Film Festival Locarno, New Nordic Films, and Sunny Side of the Doc.

While VideoAge is waiting for answers from a few questions sent to F.A.M.E.’s organizers, this Water Cooler can share F.A.M.E.’s press release assertion that TV markets “are essential platforms for meetings, exchanges, and business transactions between professionals from around the world.”

As far as the role of F.A.M.E. is concerned, the organization said, “We commit ourselves to collectively support all the members of the Alliance, to foster a positive horizontal cooperation and dialogue between them, facilitating the organic growth of all actors involved in this segment.”

Finally, the release said that F.A.M.E. aims to “preserve the key relevance of the concept of physical markets and underline the importance of our members’ diversity. The sector needs small, medium and large markets spread chronologically and geographically across the [European] continent. Those markets, regardless of their size or orientation, are essential to a diversified audiovisual industry, creating jobs and wealth. Without this diversity, the entire production chain, in which these markets form the first link, would be disrupted.”