‘Broken Promise’ Gets Rose d’Or Latinos Nom

Drama series Broken Promise has been nominated for Best Telenovela at the upcoming Rose d’Or Latinos Awards 2025, to be held on January 21, 2025, at the Hilton Miami Downtown, during Content Americas (January 20-23, 2025).

Broken Promise, produced by Portugal’s SIC and SP Televisão, is an adaptation of the Turkish format Ruthless City, from Kanal D.

Written by Inês Gomes and Cândida Ribeiro, and directed by Jorge Queiroga, the series revolves around two families from the same village but with very different financial backgrounds. At the heart of the story is the relationship between the nephew of the tycoon and patriarch of the Fontes Morais family, who is paraplegic due to an accident, and one of the daughters of the Rocha family.

Distribution is handled by SIC International Distribution and Kanal D International.