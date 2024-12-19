TIFF is on The Mov(i)e

Like Berlin’s European Film Market and Cannes’ Marché du Film, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is aiming to become North America’s leading destination for film sales and acquisitions.

By 2026, TIFF plans to solidify its role as a film market, backed by a C$23 million Canadian federal investment, the largest public funding boost since TIFF built Lightbox, a film and cultural center that takes up the first five floors of the Festival Tower in downtown Toronto, in 2010.

Cameron Baily, TIFF’s CEO, envisions doubling industry attendance from 5,000 to 12,000 delegates, transforming it into a must-attend event for buyers, sellers, and financiers.

This year’s TIFF (September 5-15) had 144 sales titles, but was already testing the waters. TIFF’s official schedule included private “market screenings” for industry insiders for the first time, signaling the beginning of TIFF’s market-building efforts.

This development is driven by the festival’s need to stay relevant in a rapidly changing market wherein theatrical releases are declining, and streaming platforms dominate.

The 49-year-old festival has already garnered support from major industry players. Industry insiders tend to favor a robust North American film market, especially one that fills the gap between Cannes in May and Berlin in February. But there’s skepticism: TIFF’s infrastructure may not yet be equipped to handle the demands of a global market. The current venues lack a central hub for industry professionals, which could hinder TIFF’s ability to facilitate meaningful sales contacts.