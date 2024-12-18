UKTV Orders Two Aussie Series from Prospero Prods

UKTV has commissioned two new series from Prospero Productions. Brit Cops Down Under for U&W and The Legend of Outback Gold (w/t) for U&YESTERDAY. Both shows will also be available on UKTV’s free streaming service, U.

Brit Cops Down Under is a documentary following a group of seven U.K. police officers as they make the momentous decision to uproot their lives and move to the other side of the world to become Western Australian Cops. The program will be distributed outside the U.K. by DCD Rights.

The Legend of Outback Gold (wt) is a documentary adventure series following amateur treasure hunters and lifelong friends, Jeff Harris and Brendan Elliot who, at 10 years old, learned at school about a huge deposit of gold and made a pact to find it. BossaNova will handle international distribution outside the U.K.

Brit Cops Down Under is in post-production and will air on U&W in February 2025. Legend of Outback Gold is currently in production and will air on U&YESTERDAY in early 2026.

Photo ©UKTV/ Prospero Productions