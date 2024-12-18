‘Bing’ is Back on Rai Yoyo

Prodco Acamar Films and Maurizio Distefano Licensing have announced that new episodes of animated preschool series Le Piccole Scoperte di Bing will air on free-to-air television channel Rai Yoyo.

Produced by Acamar Films, Bing is an award-winning animated series that follows a preschool bunny boy as he experiences everyday issues. The new mini episodes revisit familiar Bing stories, presenting them in a concise and engaging format. Bing addresses key themes like friendship, sharing, respect, and exploring emotions, offering practical lessons that help young viewers build empathy and self-confidence.

New episodes of Le Piccole Scoperte di Bing air every Saturday and Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on Rai Yoyo and are available at any time on catch-up service RaiPlay.

Maurizio Distefano Licensing manages the program’s licensing campaign in Italy.