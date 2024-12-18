Bell Media, Point Grey, Lionsgate Partner on Original Scripted Series

Canada’s Bell Media has made a commitment to Point Grey Pictures to develop and produce an original scripted series from Point Grey and Lionsgate. The series will be available to audiences across all Bell Media platforms, including Crave and CTV.

The agreement was made through Lionsgate’s first-look television deal with Point Grey. This comes as Point Grey and Lionsgate’s half-hour comedy The Studio is set to premiere on Apple TV+ in March.

“Seth, Evan, and James have a remarkable ability to captivate audiences with their subversive humor and unique storytelling,” said Sean Cohan, president, Bell Media. “This collaboration deepens our partnership with Lionsgate and gives us the opportunity to work with a true creative powerhouse, Point Grey Pictures, on Canadian content that will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

“Point Grey has always redefined the possibilities of premium scripted storytelling,” said Lionsgate Television Group chair and chief creative officer Kevin Beggs. “Their contributions will turbocharge our partnership with Bell Media and strengthen our ability to make great content for audiences in Canada and around the world.”

In addition to this deal, Lionsgate and Bell Media have a separate co-development agreement to produce comedy and drama television series for the global market.