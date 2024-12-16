Up the Ladder: Banijay Nordic, BANFF

• Banijay Nordic has appointed a new leadership team for its prodco Mastiff Norway, with Sissel Randsborg promoted to the role of chief executive officer from her position of editor-in-chief, and Hege Vik Hansen becoming creative director. The new appointments follow the upcoming departure of Jostein Olseng, who will be leaving to join NRK in spring 2025.

• The Banff World Media Festival has appointed new members and a new executive appointment to its Foundation Board of Directors. Joining the Board are: Prentiss Fraser, president, Television Distribution, Fifth Season; Andrew Peterson, head of YouTube Canada; and Jane Rimer, senior vice president, Canada, Banijay Rights. Patrick Vien, Group managing director, International at A+E Networks, has been appointed as vice chair of the Board, succeeding Brenda Gilbert, producer and co-founder of Bron Media, who will be remaining as Board member.

These leadership changes come on the heels of Sean Cohan, president of Bell Media, being recently named chair of the Board.