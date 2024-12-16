Unifrance TV Export Awards Winners

Unifrance has unveiled the winners of the 21st Unifrance TV Export Awards. Daniela Elstner, executive director of Unifrance, and Sarah Hemar, director of Audiovisual, announced the winners at the Trianon in Paris on December 16 during the opening of the PROCIREP French Television Producer Awards, of which Unifrance is a partner.

The awards recognize the international appeal of French audiovisual content in the fields of animation, documentary, and drama. Nominated programs are determined by the amount of program sales. The winners in each category are then determined by the vote of international buyers invited to the annual Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Le Havre.

This year’s Unifrance Export Awards Winners are: Xilam Animation for Zig & Sharko, Season 3 in the animation category; France tv distribution for Eiffel Tower: Building the Impossible in the documentary category; and Newen Connect for Cat’s Eyes in the fiction category.